Atria Investments Inc Cuts Position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Atria Investments Inc cut its stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Repligen were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Repligen alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RGEN. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Repligen during the third quarter valued at about $306,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Repligen during the third quarter valued at about $242,000. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Repligen by 53.6% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 33,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,004,000 after acquiring an additional 11,731 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Repligen by 6.1% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 638,602 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,037,000 after acquiring an additional 36,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Repligen during the third quarter valued at about $166,000. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Repligen Trading Up 5.7 %

NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $150.62 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $157.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.52. Repligen Co. has a 52 week low of $113.50 and a 52 week high of $200.23. The company has a quick ratio of 8.76, a current ratio of 10.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -295.33, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Repligen ( NASDAQ:RGEN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biotechnology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. Repligen had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a positive return on equity of 4.21%. The firm had revenue of $167.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.58 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RGEN shares. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Repligen in a research note on Monday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Repligen in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Repligen from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Repligen from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on RGEN

Repligen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.