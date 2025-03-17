Atria Investments Inc Grows Position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC)

Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Free Report) by 370.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,651 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,889 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 131.9% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,993 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,840 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 1,737.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 12,382 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 11,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT purchased a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ERIC opened at $8.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -820,000.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.00. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 52-week low of $4.77 and a 52-week high of $8.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.04). Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 13.70%. As a group, analysts forecast that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.1315 per share. This is a positive change from Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s payout ratio is presently -1,700,000.00%.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile connectivity solutions for telcom operators and enterprise customers in various sectors in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, North East Asia, South East Asia, Oceania, and India. It operates in four segments: Networks; Cloud Software and Services; Enterprise; and Other.

