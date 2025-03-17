Atria Investments Inc Grows Stock Position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Atria Investments Inc increased its position in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 70.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,386 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Crocs were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Crocs alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Crocs by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 3,114 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in Crocs by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 6,626 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in Crocs by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Crocs by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 447 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in Crocs by 11.9% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,659 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Crocs

In related news, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 4,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total value of $511,325.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,215,565.25. The trade was a 13.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Adam Michaels sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.69, for a total transaction of $1,600,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,529,870.87. This trade represents a 14.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Crocs Stock Performance

Shares of CROX stock opened at $98.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $102.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.84. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.17, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.84. Crocs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.25 and a 12 month high of $165.32.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The textile maker reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.25. Crocs had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 46.27%. Sell-side analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Crocs from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com lowered Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Crocs from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Crocs from $122.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.53.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CROX

About Crocs

(Free Report)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CROX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.