Atria Investments Inc Has $424,000 Position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,908 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the third quarter worth $133,031,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 341.7% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,308,958 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $143,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,638 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 6.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,502,674 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $937,081,000 after purchasing an additional 541,585 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter worth $43,436,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 176.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 741,592 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $64,007,000 after purchasing an additional 473,484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Summit Insights raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $133.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.56.

Seagate Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ STX opened at $87.90 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.11. The firm has a market cap of $18.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 1.01. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $82.31 and a 1 year high of $115.32.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 19th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.65%.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.