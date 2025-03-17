Atria Investments Inc Invests $352,000 in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Atria Investments Inc bought a new stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new position in Okta in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Okta during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Okta during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Okta in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Okta in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OKTA. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Okta in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Okta from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Okta from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Okta in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Okta from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Okta presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.39.

In other news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 2,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $217,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,969,191. The trade was a 9.95 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 233,028 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.31, for a total transaction of $19,180,534.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 979,482 shares of company stock worth $88,072,216 in the last three months. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

OKTA opened at $112.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -321.57, a PEG ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.17. Okta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.56 and a 52 week high of $116.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

