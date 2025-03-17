Atria Investments Inc Lowers Stock Position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Atria Investments Inc trimmed its position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,911 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,270 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Cognex were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CGNX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Cognex by 5.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,784,239 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $72,262,000 after acquiring an additional 87,790 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cognex by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,427,756 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $51,199,000 after purchasing an additional 42,292 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Cognex during the 3rd quarter worth $790,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its holdings in Cognex by 255.1% in the 3rd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 24,854 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 17,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cognex by 75.1% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,870 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CGNX opened at $31.51 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.66 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.18 and its 200-day moving average is $38.04. Cognex Co. has a one year low of $30.04 and a one year high of $53.13.

Cognex ( NASDAQ:CGNX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). Cognex had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 5.65%. Analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Cognex’s payout ratio is presently 52.46%.

In other news, EVP Carl Gerst sold 6,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.73, for a total value of $222,662.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,566 shares in the company, valued at $149,445.18. This represents a 59.84 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CGNX. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective (down from $43.00) on shares of Cognex in a report on Friday, February 14th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Cognex in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Hsbc Global Res lowered Cognex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Cognex to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Cognex from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.83.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

