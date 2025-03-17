Atria Investments Inc Purchases 3,837 Shares of SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI)

Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,193 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,837 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in SolarWinds were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get SolarWinds alerts:

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of SolarWinds by 170.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 94,530 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 59,532 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SolarWinds in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,886,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SolarWinds by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 16,470 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of SolarWinds by 57.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,193,026 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,619,000 after purchasing an additional 800,467 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SolarWinds in the third quarter valued at about $3,673,000. 93.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of SolarWinds from $15.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $18.50 price objective (up from $13.00) on shares of SolarWinds in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of SolarWinds from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Wedbush downgraded shares of SolarWinds from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of SolarWinds from $15.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, SolarWinds presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

SolarWinds Trading Up 0.3 %

SWI stock opened at $18.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.41. SolarWinds Co. has a 52 week low of $10.14 and a 52 week high of $18.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 29.14 and a beta of 0.93.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.14. SolarWinds had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 12.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SolarWinds Co. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About SolarWinds

(Free Report)

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. It provides a suite of network management software that offers real-time visibility into network utilization and bandwidth, as well as the ability to detect, diagnose, and resolve network performance problems; and a suite of infrastructure management products, which monitors and analyzes the performance of applications and their supporting infrastructure, including servers, physical, virtual and cloud infrastructure, storage, and databases.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SolarWinds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarWinds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.