Atria Investments Inc Takes $353,000 Position in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND)

Atria Investments Inc bought a new stake in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 9,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Lemonade by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,233,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,343,000 after buying an additional 14,028 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Lemonade by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 452,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,585,000 after acquiring an additional 3,867 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Lemonade by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 321,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,308,000 after purchasing an additional 48,260 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Lemonade by 93.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 318,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,249,000 after purchasing an additional 153,362 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 151,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,545,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. 80.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Lemonade from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Lemonade from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Lemonade from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Lemonade from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lemonade currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Shares of LMND stock opened at $34.92 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.78. Lemonade, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.03 and a 1 year high of $53.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.49 and a beta of 2.12.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.19. Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 32.85% and a negative net margin of 43.51%. The company had revenue of $148.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.78 million. Analysts forecast that Lemonade, Inc. will post -3.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Lemonade news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 28,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total value of $1,120,849.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,687,874.36. This represents a 29.43 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Softbank Group Capital Ltd sold 7,067 shares of Lemonade stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total transaction of $304,022.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,699,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $460,280,057.22. This trade represents a 0.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,951 shares of company stock valued at $1,489,040. 12.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products through various channels in the United States, Europe, and the United Kingdom. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property.

