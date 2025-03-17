B. Riley Forecasts AudioEye’s Q1 Earnings (NASDAQ:AEYE)

Get AudioEye alerts:

AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley upped their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of AudioEye in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 13th. B. Riley analyst Z. Cummins now forecasts that the company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.04. The consensus estimate for AudioEye’s current full-year earnings is $0.18 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for AudioEye’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AEYE. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of AudioEye from $37.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of AudioEye in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.10.

NASDAQ AEYE opened at $11.34 on Monday. AudioEye has a 1 year low of $8.44 and a 1 year high of $34.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.10 million, a PE ratio of -42.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.15.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of AudioEye by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of AudioEye by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AudioEye by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AudioEye during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of AudioEye during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

AudioEye, Inc provides patented, internet content publication, distribution software, and related services to Internet and other media to people regardless of their device, location, or disabilities in the United States. Its software and services enable conversion of digital content into accessible formats and allows for real time distribution to end users on any Internet connected device.

