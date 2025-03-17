B. Riley Forecasts Lineage Cell Therapeutics Q1 Earnings

Get Lineage Cell Therapeutics alerts:

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a report released on Thursday, March 13th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lineage Cell Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.12) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Lineage Cell Therapeutics’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Maxim Group cut their price objective on Lineage Cell Therapeutics from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lineage Cell Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.20.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics stock opened at $0.52 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $114.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.60. Lineage Cell Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.48 and a 12 month high of $1.61.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Defender Capital LLC. lifted its position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 5,963,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 961,150 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 2.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,679,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after purchasing an additional 83,274 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 311.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 211,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 159,924 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,608,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 45,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 62.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel cell therapies for unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company develops OpRegen, an allogeneic retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an allogeneic oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase 1/2a multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of cervical spinal cord injuries; and VAC, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.

