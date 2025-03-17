Bakkavor Group (LON:BAKK) Trading Up 16.9% – What’s Next?

Bakkavor Group plc (LON:BAKK – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 16.9% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The stock traded as high as GBX 189 ($2.44) and last traded at GBX 176.50 ($2.28). Approximately 1,004,449 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 106% from the average daily volume of 488,569 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 151 ($1.95).
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.20) target price on shares of Bakkavor Group in a report on Thursday.
Bakkavor Group (LON:BAKK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported GBX 9.60 ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bakkavor Group had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 10.43%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bakkavor Group plc will post 11.5761689 EPS for the current fiscal year.
We are the leading provider of fresh prepared food in the UK, and our presence in the US and China positions the Group well in these high-growth markets. We leverage our consumer insight and scale to provide innovative food that offers quality, choice, convenience, and freshness. Around 18,000 colleagues operate from 43 sites across our three markets supplying a portfolio of over 3,000 products across meals, pizza & bread, salads and desserts to leading grocery retailers in the UK and US, and international food brands in China.
