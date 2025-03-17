Bank of America Begins Coverage on Penumbra (NYSE:PEN)

Bank of America started coverage on shares of Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Penumbra from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Penumbra from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Penumbra in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Penumbra from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.47.

PEN stock opened at $273.51 on Friday. Penumbra has a 52 week low of $148.00 and a 52 week high of $310.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $269.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 804.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.51.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $315.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.63 million. Penumbra had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 1.17%. Equities analysts forecast that Penumbra will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Lambert Shiu sold 501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.88, for a total value of $141,722.88. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,326,270.72. The trade was a 1.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harpreet Grewal sold 167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.28, for a total value of $40,293.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,058,118.40. This trade represents a 1.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,918 shares of company stock valued at $22,054,293 over the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Penumbra during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Penumbra by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Penumbra by 138.7% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Penumbra by 208.0% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

