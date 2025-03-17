Bank of America Cuts American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Price Target to $13.00

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Bank of America from $18.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (down previously from $19.00) on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Raymond James assumed coverage on American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Eagle Outfitters has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

American Eagle Outfitters Price Performance

American Eagle Outfitters Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE AEO opened at $11.06 on Friday. American Eagle Outfitters has a 12 month low of $10.74 and a 12 month high of $26.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.76%.

Insider Transactions at American Eagle Outfitters

In related news, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 2,999 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $48,043.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Eagle Outfitters

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 95.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,916 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 258.8% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,045 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. grew its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 2,239.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,573 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

