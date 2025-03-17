Bank of America Cuts Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Price Target to $220.00

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Bank of America from $270.00 to $220.00 in a research note published on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Carvana from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Carvana in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Wedbush set a $250.00 price objective on Carvana and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Carvana from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Carvana from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.71.

Carvana Price Performance

Carvana stock opened at $181.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Carvana has a one year low of $67.61 and a one year high of $292.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.52 and a beta of 3.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $228.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $214.28.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.27. Carvana had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 1.54%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Carvana will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 1,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.08, for a total transaction of $367,848.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,240 shares in the company, valued at $41,387,059.20. This represents a 0.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.12, for a total transaction of $2,501,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,016,895.44. The trade was a 4.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 69,784 shares of company stock valued at $18,599,844. 17.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carvana

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Carvana during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Carvana by 109.9% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carvana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Carvana in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Carvana in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 56.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

