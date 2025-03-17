Bank of America Cuts Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Price Target to $90.00

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Bank of America from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Dollar General from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Bernstein Bank lowered their price target on shares of Dollar General from $98.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Dollar General from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Dollar General from $108.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.26.

Dollar General Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE:DG opened at $79.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.69 and a 200 day moving average of $77.74. Dollar General has a 1-year low of $66.43 and a 1-year high of $164.12.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $10.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.26 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 18.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dollar General will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 8th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.18%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael M. Calbert sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.27, for a total transaction of $451,620.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 120,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,056,636.94. This trade represents a 4.75 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Dollar General

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Providence First Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 91.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

