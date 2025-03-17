Barclays Cuts HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) Price Target to $35.00

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Get HF Sinclair alerts:

DINO has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on HF Sinclair from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. TD Cowen cut their price target on HF Sinclair from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Piper Sandler set a $46.00 price objective on HF Sinclair in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded HF Sinclair from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.10.

Get Our Latest Analysis on HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Stock Performance

Shares of DINO opened at $32.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.47 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.90. HF Sinclair has a one year low of $29.85 and a one year high of $64.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.50 and a 200 day moving average of $39.68.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by ($0.11). HF Sinclair had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 1.98%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HF Sinclair will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.18%. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is 243.90%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Franklin Myers acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.66 per share, for a total transaction of $178,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,493,957.90. This trade represents a 3.35 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 10,635 shares of company stock worth $367,140 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HF Sinclair

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DINO. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in HF Sinclair by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HF Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HF Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.