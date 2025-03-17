BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) Receives $78.79 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $78.79.

BRBR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Bank of America boosted their target price on BellRing Brands from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on BellRing Brands from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on BellRing Brands from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th.

BellRing Brands Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of BellRing Brands stock opened at $67.44 on Friday. BellRing Brands has a 12 month low of $48.06 and a 12 month high of $80.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.12. The stock has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 31.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.85.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.11. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 130.14% and a net margin of 13.32%. Analysts expect that BellRing Brands will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BellRing Brands announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert V. Vitale sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.06, for a total transaction of $1,095,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 818,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,776,230.80. This represents a 1.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 218,636 shares of company stock worth $16,677,550. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of BellRing Brands

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in BellRing Brands by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC bought a new stake in BellRing Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in BellRing Brands by 243.1% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in BellRing Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in BellRing Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

BellRing Brands Company Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

