Benchmark Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS)

Benchmark restated their buy rating on shares of D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Get D-Wave Quantum alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of D-Wave Quantum from $2.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on D-Wave Quantum from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.25 price target on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of D-Wave Quantum from $3.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.42.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on QBTS

D-Wave Quantum Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of QBTS stock opened at $10.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.07 and its 200-day moving average is $3.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.25 and a beta of 1.12. D-Wave Quantum has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $11.41.

In other D-Wave Quantum news, CEO Alan E. Baratz sold 8,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.27, for a total transaction of $44,120.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,342,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,343,436.16. The trade was a 0.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John M. Markovich sold 5,582 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.27, for a total value of $29,417.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,064,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,610,210.12. The trade was a 0.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,071,206 shares of company stock worth $53,438,181 in the last ninety days. 7.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On D-Wave Quantum

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in D-Wave Quantum in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of D-Wave Quantum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in D-Wave Quantum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in D-Wave Quantum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in D-Wave Quantum by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.47% of the company’s stock.

About D-Wave Quantum

(Get Free Report)

D-Wave Quantum Inc develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for D-Wave Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D-Wave Quantum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.