BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Receives $15.57 Consensus PT from Brokerages

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.57.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on BCRX shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wedbush started coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective (up previously from $10.00) on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.
Shares of BCRX opened at $7.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.14 and its 200 day moving average is $7.85. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $4.03 and a fifty-two week high of $9.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -12.62 and a beta of 1.85.
BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $131.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.
BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oral small-molecule and protein therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.
