BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Receives $15.57 Consensus PT from Brokerages

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.57.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BCRX shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wedbush started coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective (up previously from $10.00) on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 190.7% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 84,662 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 55,535 shares during the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 401,111 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,016,000 after acquiring an additional 11,581 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $3,385,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,499,812 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,799,000 after acquiring an additional 318,800 shares during the period. 85.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BCRX opened at $7.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.14 and its 200 day moving average is $7.85. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $4.03 and a fifty-two week high of $9.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -12.62 and a beta of 1.85.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $131.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oral small-molecule and protein therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

