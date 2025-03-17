BMO Capital Markets Cuts NFI Group (TSE:NFI) Price Target to C$13.00

NFI Group (TSE:NFI – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a report published on Friday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$18.50 to C$21.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of NFI Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$20.60.

Shares of TSE NFI opened at C$13.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -45.97, a P/E/G ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$12.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.59, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.55. NFI Group has a 52-week low of C$9.91 and a 52-week high of C$19.55.

NFI Group Inc is a Canadian automobile manufacturer. The company organizes itself into two segments: Manufacturing operations, and Aftermarket operations. Manufacturing operations, which represents more than half of the company’s revenue, includes the manufacture of transit buses for public transportation, and motor coaches.

