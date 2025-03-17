BMO Capital Markets Cuts NFI Group (TSE:NFI) Price Target to C$13.00

NFI Group (TSE:NFI – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a report published on Friday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$18.50 to C$21.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of NFI Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$20.60.
Get Our Latest Research Report on NFI Group
NFI Group Stock Up 20.8 %
About NFI Group
NFI Group Inc is a Canadian automobile manufacturer. The company organizes itself into two segments: Manufacturing operations, and Aftermarket operations. Manufacturing operations, which represents more than half of the company’s revenue, includes the manufacture of transit buses for public transportation, and motor coaches.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than NFI Group
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- How to Build the Ultimate Everything ETF Portfolio
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Dutch Bros or Starbucks: Which Coffee Stock Has More Growth?
- Value Investing: Is it a Good Strategy in 2022? (Hint: Always)
- 3 Stocks With High ROE and Market-Beating Growth Potential
Receive News & Ratings for NFI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NFI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.