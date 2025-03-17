BMO Capital Markets Increases Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Price Target to C$52.00

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Free Report) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$49.00 to C$52.00 in a research note published on Friday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.
POW has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC upgraded shares of Power Co. of Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$48.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$49.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Power Co. of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$49.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Power Co. of Canada presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$51.06.
Power Corporation of Canada, an international management and holding company, offers financial services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, health and dental, disability, critical illness, and creditor insurance; accidental death and dismemberment; retirement savings and income and annuity products; and life assurance, pension, and investment products to individuals and small business owners.
