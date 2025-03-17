BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Stock Holdings Decreased by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance reduced its position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,933 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 945 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in BorgWarner during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in BorgWarner during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in BorgWarner by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in BorgWarner during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. grew its stake in BorgWarner by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,939 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 13,500 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total value of $407,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 259,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,820,789.60. The trade was a 4.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Tania Wingfield sold 24,000 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.79, for a total transaction of $690,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,125,976.90. This trade represents a 38.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,800 shares of company stock worth $1,347,701 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Price Performance

Shares of BWA stock opened at $28.72 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.65 and a 12 month high of $38.23. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.21.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.08. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 2.40%. As a group, equities analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is 30.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on BWA. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on BorgWarner from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on BorgWarner from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Guggenheim set a $38.00 target price on BorgWarner in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Cowen downgraded BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BorgWarner currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

