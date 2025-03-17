Brokerages Set Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) PT at $12.50

Shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.50.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DNB. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Dun & Bradstreet from $12.80 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st.

Institutional Trading of Dun & Bradstreet

Dun & Bradstreet Trading Up 2.0 %

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DNB. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 5,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 33.9% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 2,499 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the third quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the third quarter worth about $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DNB opened at $8.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.54 and its 200 day moving average is $11.42. Dun & Bradstreet has a 1 year low of $7.78 and a 1 year high of $12.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.05). Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a positive return on equity of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $631.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.04 million. On average, research analysts predict that Dun & Bradstreet will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dun & Bradstreet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Dun & Bradstreet’s payout ratio is -333.33%.

About Dun & Bradstreet

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc engages in providing business decisioning data and analytics solutions. The firm is involved in providing information with its solutions to support its clients with critical business operations. It offers end-to-end solutions to clients in the small business, finance, sales & marketing, third party risk & compliance, and public sectors.

Featured Stories

