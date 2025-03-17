Brokerages Set Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Target Price at $170.60

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $170.60.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hess in a research report on Monday, March 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Hess from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Pickering Energy Partners raised shares of Hess to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Hess from $145.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Hess from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $151.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th.

HES opened at $148.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $145.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.21. Hess has a 52 week low of $123.79 and a 52 week high of $163.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.32. Hess had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 26.32%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hess will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.22%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Hess during the 4th quarter worth about $3,117,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hess during the 4th quarter worth about $2,274,000. Czech National Bank lifted its position in Hess by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 59,927 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,971,000 after buying an additional 3,625 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hess by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,838,079 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $244,483,000 after purchasing an additional 82,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Hess by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 43,085 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

