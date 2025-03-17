Brokerages Set Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) PT at $56.36

Shares of Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.36.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Leerink Partners reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Kymera Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of KYMR stock opened at $34.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.69 and a beta of 2.22. Kymera Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $29.07 and a 12-month high of $53.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.43 and a 200-day moving average of $42.76.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.12). Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.96% and a negative net margin of 191.26%. The company had revenue of $7.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.81 million. Research analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Ellen Chiniara sold 2,241 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total value of $68,238.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,438,588.25. This trade represents a 2.72 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bruce N. Jacobs sold 7,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total value of $214,215.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 201,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,147,428.70. This represents a 3.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,788 shares of company stock valued at $455,202 over the last 90 days. 15.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $95,000.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

