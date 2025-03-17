Brokerages Set Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) PT at $178.12

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $178.12.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NTRA. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Natera from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Natera from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Natera from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. StockNews.com raised Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Natera in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, Director Gail Boxer Marcus sold 4,000 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.69, for a total transaction of $590,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,704 shares in the company, valued at $1,433,183.76. The trade was a 29.19 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider John Fesko sold 669 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.60, for a total value of $106,772.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 114,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,217,063.20. This represents a 0.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 298,946 shares of company stock worth $47,803,462 in the last three months. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRA. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Natera in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Natera by 104.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 190 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Natera by 345.8% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 214 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Natera by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 372 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Natera by 372.9% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $148.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $163.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.83. The firm has a market cap of $20.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.22 and a beta of 1.80. Natera has a 52-week low of $83.13 and a 52-week high of $183.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The medical research company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $476.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.91 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 26.23% and a negative net margin of 14.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Natera will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

