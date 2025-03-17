Brokerages Set Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) PT at $26.81

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.81.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SIRI shares. Barrington Research set a $28.00 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th.
Sirius XM Price Performance
Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. Sirius XM had a negative net margin of 24.03% and a positive return on equity of 13.44%. On average, research analysts forecast that Sirius XM will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Sirius XM Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is -16.85%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SIRI. Berkshire Hathaway Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 117,468,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,678,283,000 after buying an additional 12,313,544 shares in the last quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. acquired a new stake in Sirius XM during the 3rd quarter worth $77,983,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Sirius XM during the 3rd quarter worth $67,598,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Sirius XM during the 4th quarter worth $51,535,000. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sirius XM during the 3rd quarter worth $46,173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.69% of the company’s stock.
About Sirius XM
Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company’s Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.
