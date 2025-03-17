Brokerages Set Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Price Target at $97.31

Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $97.31.

A number of brokerages have commented on SCCO. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Southern Copper from $52.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. UBS Group raised shares of Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $106.30 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 2nd.

Southern Copper Stock Up 4.0 %

Southern Copper stock opened at $96.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.12. Southern Copper has a 12-month low of $84.33 and a 12-month high of $129.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.79 and its 200 day moving average is $100.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.01). Southern Copper had a return on equity of 40.27% and a net margin of 29.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Southern Copper will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Copper Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.81%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southern Copper

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its position in Southern Copper by 210.7% in the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Southern Copper by 143.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 578.3% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. 7.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

