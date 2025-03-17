Brokers Set Expectations for Hudbay Minerals FY2025 Earnings

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM – Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) – Equities researchers at Haywood Securities reduced their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 12th. Haywood Securities analyst P. Vaillancourt now expects that the mining company will earn $0.79 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.19. The consensus estimate for Hudbay Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $1.12 per share. Haywood Securities also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ FY2026 earnings at $1.28 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $1.24 EPS, FY2028 earnings at $1.19 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

HBM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$15.50 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$17.00 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$15.50 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.18.

HBM opened at C$11.07 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$11.76 and a 200-day moving average of C$11.89. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.83. Hudbay Minerals has a fifty-two week low of C$9.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.39, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.86.

In other Hudbay Minerals news, Director Peter Gerald Jan Kukielski purchased 9,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$10.76 per share, for a total transaction of C$100,068.00. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 0.1%. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is presently 5.63%.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

