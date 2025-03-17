Build-A-Bear Workshop’s (BBW) Buy Rating Reiterated at DA Davidson

DA Davidson reissued their buy rating on shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Free Report) in a report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a $50.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Build-A-Bear Workshop’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.42 EPS.

BBW has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from $38.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Price Performance

Shares of BBW stock opened at $36.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $489.48 million, a PE ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.38. Build-A-Bear Workshop has a 1 year low of $23.63 and a 1 year high of $48.23.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The specialty retailer reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.07. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a return on equity of 38.35% and a net margin of 10.58%. The firm had revenue of $150.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.53 million. Equities research analysts expect that Build-A-Bear Workshop will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th. This is an increase from Build-A-Bear Workshop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Build-A-Bear Workshop’s payout ratio is currently 23.10%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Vojin Todorovic sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $623,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,695 shares in the company, valued at $3,145,127.25. The trade was a 16.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sharon Price John sold 68,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.06, for a total value of $3,171,645.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 347,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,020,589.20. This represents a 16.53 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 161,666 shares of company stock worth $7,010,081. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. De Lisle Partners LLP lifted its position in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP now owns 732,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,187,000 after acquiring an additional 150,619 shares during the period. Alta Fox Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,631,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 396.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 129,801 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,976,000 after acquiring an additional 103,656 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 269.9% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 137,922 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,350,000 after acquiring an additional 100,633 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 34.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 372,168 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,863,000 after purchasing an additional 94,986 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Company Profile

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes and accessories, and other toy and novelty items, including family sleepwear.

