Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Receives $124.19 Average Target Price from Analysts

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $124.19.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Evercore ISI raised Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, TD Securities raised Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:CNI opened at $97.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $61.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $93.64 and a fifty-two week high of $134.02.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 26.09%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.6159 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.66%.

Institutional Trading of Canadian National Railway

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at about $563,048,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,737,322 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $789,030,000 after buying an additional 2,137,948 shares during the period. Canoe Financial LP purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,943,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,757,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,817,616,000 after buying an additional 1,934,622 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,489,874 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $557,278,000 after buying an additional 1,380,554 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian National Railway

(Get Free Report

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.