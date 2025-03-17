Cardinal Energy Q1 EPS Forecast Raised by Atb Cap Markets

Get Cardinal Energy alerts:

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (TSE:CJ – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Atb Cap Markets increased their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cardinal Energy in a report issued on Friday, March 14th. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now expects that the company will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.15. Atb Cap Markets currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cardinal Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.63 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Cardinal Energy’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Cardinal Energy from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

CJ stock opened at C$6.26 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$6.45 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.46. The company has a market capitalization of C$999.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67, a PEG ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.05, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.50. Cardinal Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$5.91 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.38.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.50%. Cardinal Energy’s payout ratio is 111.27%.

In other news, Senior Officer Kenneth Cory Lee Younger sold 12,000 shares of Cardinal Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.90, for a total value of C$82,800.00. Also, Director M. Scott Ratushny acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$6.12 per share, for a total transaction of C$61,160.00. 23.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cardinal Energy Ltd is an oil-focused Canadian company. The company’s principal business activity is the acquisition, exploration, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan.

