Cardinal Energy Q1 EPS Forecast Raised by Atb Cap Markets

Posted by on Mar 17th, 2025

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (TSE:CJFree Report) – Equities research analysts at Atb Cap Markets increased their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cardinal Energy in a report issued on Friday, March 14th. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now expects that the company will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.15. Atb Cap Markets currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cardinal Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.63 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Cardinal Energy’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Cardinal Energy from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CJ

Cardinal Energy Stock Up 2.0 %

CJ stock opened at C$6.26 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$6.45 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.46. The company has a market capitalization of C$999.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67, a PEG ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.05, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.50. Cardinal Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$5.91 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.38.

Cardinal Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.50%. Cardinal Energy’s payout ratio is 111.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Senior Officer Kenneth Cory Lee Younger sold 12,000 shares of Cardinal Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.90, for a total value of C$82,800.00. Also, Director M. Scott Ratushny acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$6.12 per share, for a total transaction of C$61,160.00. 23.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cardinal Energy

(Get Free Report)

Cardinal Energy Ltd is an oil-focused Canadian company. The company’s principal business activity is the acquisition, exploration, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan.

Further Reading

Earnings History and Estimates for Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ)

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.