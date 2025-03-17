Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Raised to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY – Free Report) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
CABGY has been the topic of several other research reports. BNP Paribas cut Carlsberg A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays downgraded Carlsberg A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CABGY
Carlsberg A/S Price Performance
Carlsberg A/S Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.7593 per share. This is a boost from Carlsberg A/S’s previous dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 19th.
About Carlsberg A/S
Carlsberg A/S produces and sells beer and other beverage products in Denmark, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers core, craft, and specialty beers; soft drinks; and alcohol-free brews under various brands. The company was founded in 1847 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.
Featured Articles
