Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Price Target Lowered to $30.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CCL has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Carnival Co. & from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Carnival Co. & from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.89.

NYSE:CCL opened at $19.93 on Friday. Carnival Co. & has a one year low of $13.78 and a one year high of $28.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 24.13% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new position in Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 275.8% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1,431.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the period. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

