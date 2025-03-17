Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $2,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Carpenter Technology by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,465,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $552,992,000 after buying an additional 1,108,963 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Carpenter Technology by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,100,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $175,607,000 after buying an additional 17,497 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Carpenter Technology by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 769,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,794,000 after buying an additional 103,559 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Carpenter Technology by 428.4% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 592,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $103,714,000 after buying an additional 479,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avala Global LP grew its position in Carpenter Technology by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avala Global LP now owns 423,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,614,000 after buying an additional 73,400 shares during the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Carpenter Technology from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.17.

Shares of NYSE CRS opened at $183.76 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.67, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.55. Carpenter Technology Co. has a one year low of $65.26 and a one year high of $213.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $194.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 3.80.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 9.34%. Analysts forecast that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 28th. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.09%.

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

