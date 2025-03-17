Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Sold by AlphaQuest LLC

AlphaQuest LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 39.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,839 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the third quarter worth $28,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Coastline Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the third quarter worth $37,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Stock Up 3.9 %

CARR opened at $66.77 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.25. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $53.33 and a one year high of $83.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 23.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CARR shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on Carrier Global from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Mizuho upgraded Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Carrier Global from $86.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wolfe Research upgraded Carrier Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Carrier Global from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.53.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

