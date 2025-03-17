Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Shares Sold by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lowered its position in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 74.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,271 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Celsius were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CELH. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of Celsius by 122.2% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC raised its position in shares of Celsius by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Celsius during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Celsius by 185.7% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Celsius by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Celsius stock opened at $27.08 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.88. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.10 and a 1-year high of $98.85. The stock has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.90.

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $332.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.07 million. Celsius had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 51.89%. Equities analysts expect that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joyce Russell sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.47, for a total transaction of $113,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,947.82. This trade represents a 17.31 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul H. Storey sold 10,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total transaction of $262,544.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,303.69. This represents a 18.36 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CELH shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Celsius from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Celsius from $47.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Celsius in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Celsius in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective (up previously from $44.00) on shares of Celsius in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.78.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

