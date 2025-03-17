Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF) & Western Copper & Gold (NYSE:WRN) Financial Comparison

Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF – Get Free Report) and Western Copper & Gold (NYSE:WRN – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

22.0% of Western Copper & Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.6% of Western Copper & Gold shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Centamin and Western Copper & Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Centamin N/A N/A N/A Western Copper & Gold N/A -3.53% -3.45%

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Recommendations

Centamin has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Western Copper & Gold has a beta of 1.77, suggesting that its share price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Centamin and Western Copper & Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Centamin 0 0 0 0 0.00 Western Copper & Gold 0 0 4 1 3.20

Western Copper & Gold has a consensus target price of $4.25, suggesting a potential upside of 310.63%. Given Western Copper & Gold’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Western Copper & Gold is more favorable than Centamin.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Centamin and Western Copper & Gold”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Centamin $891.26 million 2.45 $92.28 million N/A N/A Western Copper & Gold N/A N/A -$2.47 million ($0.02) -51.75

Centamin has higher revenue and earnings than Western Copper & Gold.

Summary

Western Copper & Gold beats Centamin on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Centamin

Centamin plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mining, and development of gold and precious metals in Egypt, Côte d’Ivoire, Burkina Faso, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey.

About Western Copper & Gold

Western Copper & Gold Corp. operates as an exploration stage company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and future development of mineral resource properties. It currently focuses on the development of the Casino Project. The company was founded on March 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

