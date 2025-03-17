Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $30.24 Million Stake in John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 691,828 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,776 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in John Wiley & Sons were worth $30,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WLY. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 0.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 209,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in John Wiley & Sons by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 13,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 3,833 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in John Wiley & Sons by 113.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after buying an additional 19,017 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in John Wiley & Sons in the 3rd quarter valued at $543,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in John Wiley & Sons by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 407,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,273,000 after buying an additional 116,772 shares during the last quarter. 73.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WLY stock opened at $44.04 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.90. John Wiley & Sons, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.85 and a 1 year high of $53.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.39 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

John Wiley & Sons ( NYSE:WLY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $404.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.10 million. John Wiley & Sons had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 24.14%. On average, equities analysts predict that John Wiley & Sons, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

John Wiley & Sons, Inc engages in the provision of research and learning materials. It operates through the following segments: Research, Learning, and Held for Sale or Sold. The Research segment consists of research publishing and research solutions. The Learning segment includes academic and professional reporting lines and consists of publishing and related knowledge solutions.

