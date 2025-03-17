Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $33.74 Million Holdings in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,034,421 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,737 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in G-III Apparel Group were worth $33,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GIII. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 977,331 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,833,000 after purchasing an additional 11,196 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 339,601 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,078,000 after buying an additional 11,478 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in G-III Apparel Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 329,720 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,063,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 319,820 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,433,000 after acquiring an additional 16,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in G-III Apparel Group by 236.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 282,661 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,627,000 after acquiring an additional 198,647 shares during the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GIII shares. StockNews.com cut shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. UBS Group dropped their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Guggenheim increased their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.80.

GIII opened at $26.67 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.75. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $20.66 and a fifty-two week high of $36.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.46 and its 200 day moving average is $30.51.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The textile maker reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.30. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The company had revenue of $839.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. G-III Apparel Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

