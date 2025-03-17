Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) Receives $194.08 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $194.08.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Chart Industries from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Chart Industries from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Chart Industries from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $215.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Chart Industries

Insider Buying and Selling at Chart Industries

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Jillian C. Evanko purchased 350 shares of Chart Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $150.35 per share, for a total transaction of $52,622.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,666 shares in the company, valued at $20,698,083.10. This represents a 0.25 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Gerald F. Vinci acquired 175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $147.89 per share, for a total transaction of $25,880.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,247.75. This represents a 58.33 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,109 shares of company stock valued at $160,845. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Chart Industries in the 4th quarter worth $101,121,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $88,609,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Chart Industries by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,064,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,178,000 after purchasing an additional 291,520 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Chart Industries by 90.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 551,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,461,000 after purchasing an additional 262,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Chart Industries by 10,372.6% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 246,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,087,000 after purchasing an additional 244,378 shares during the period.

Chart Industries Stock Performance

Chart Industries stock opened at $149.06 on Friday. Chart Industries has a fifty-two week low of $101.60 and a fifty-two week high of $220.03. The stock has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.20, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by ($0.54). Chart Industries had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 4.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. Chart Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Chart Industries will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chart Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.