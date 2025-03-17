Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Upgraded at Loop Capital

Loop Capital upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $65.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $58.00.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.85.

Shares of CMG stock opened at $50.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.27. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12-month low of $47.98 and a 12-month high of $69.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.94.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 42.92% and a net margin of 13.56%. As a group, research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMG. Ethos Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,110.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 605 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 91.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

