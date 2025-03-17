CIBC Cuts Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Price Target to C$1.20

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by CIBC from C$1.80 to C$1.20 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Aritzia from C$58.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Desjardins set a C$82.00 price objective on Aritzia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$62.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$68.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$68.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$62.52.

Aritzia Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

TSE:ATZ opened at C$52.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.04, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$65.80 and a 200-day moving average of C$54.05. Aritzia has a 52 week low of C$31.82 and a 52 week high of C$73.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.51, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.29.

In other Aritzia news, Director Jennifer Wong sold 12,609 shares of Aritzia stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$68.75, for a total value of C$866,868.75. Also, Senior Officer Margot Johnson sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$72.14, for a total value of C$252,490.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,298 shares of company stock worth $3,801,028. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Aritzia Company Profile

Aritzia Inc is an integrated design house of exclusive fashion brands. It designs apparel and accessories for its collection of exclusive brands and sells them under the Aritzia banner. The category of products offered by the firm is blouses, T-shirts, pants, dresses, sweaters, jackets and coats, skirts, shorts, jumpsuits, and accessories.

