CIBC Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) Stock

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM – Free Report) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$85.00 to C$88.00 in a research note published on Friday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on WPM. Peel Hunt raised their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$95.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$78.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Canada upgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Wheaton Precious Metals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$96.50.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Performance

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Shares of WPM stock opened at C$106.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$33.63 billion, a PE ratio of 55.18 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$92.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$88.04. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52-week low of C$58.72 and a 52-week high of C$107.72.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

