Compass’ (COMP) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Compass (NYSE:COMP – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Compass from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Compass from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Compass from $6.00 to $8.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Compass from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Compass from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.61.

NYSE:COMP opened at $8.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.72. Compass has a 52 week low of $2.90 and a 52 week high of $10.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of -28.18 and a beta of 2.88.

Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. Compass had a negative return on equity of 39.72% and a negative net margin of 2.74%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Compass will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Excalibur (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total transaction of $63,300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,070,273 shares in the company, valued at $367,584,828.09. The trade was a 14.69 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert L. Reffkin sold 804,893 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.91, for a total value of $4,756,917.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,145,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,681,624.81. The trade was a 27.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,926,971 shares of company stock worth $103,472,099. Insiders own 6.25% of the company’s stock.

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality in the real estate industry. The company offers mobile apps that allow agents to manage their business anytime and anywhere, as well as designs consumer-grade user interfaces, automated and simplified workflows for agent-client interactions, and insight-rich dashboards and reports.

