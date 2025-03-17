Contrasting CaliberCos (NASDAQ:CWD) & Keppel REIT (OTCMKTS:KREVF)

CaliberCos (NASDAQ:CWD – Get Free Report) and Keppel REIT (OTCMKTS:KREVF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares CaliberCos and Keppel REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CaliberCos -16.19% -13.83% -5.03% Keppel REIT N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.1% of CaliberCos shares are owned by institutional investors. 42.3% of CaliberCos shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CaliberCos $66.38 million 0.20 -$12.70 million ($0.50) -1.16 Keppel REIT $173.57 million 12.25 $125.54 million N/A N/A

This table compares CaliberCos and Keppel REIT”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Keppel REIT has higher revenue and earnings than CaliberCos.

Risk and Volatility

CaliberCos has a beta of -1.02, suggesting that its share price is 202% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Keppel REIT has a beta of 0.55, suggesting that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for CaliberCos and Keppel REIT, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CaliberCos 0 0 0 0 0.00 Keppel REIT 0 1 0 1 3.00

Summary

Keppel REIT beats CaliberCos on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CaliberCos

Caliber (NASDAQ: CWD) is a vertically integrated alternative asset management firm whose purpose is to build generational wealth for investors seeking to access opportunities in middle-market assets. Caliber differentiates itself by creating, managing, and servicing proprietary products, including middle-market investment funds, private syndications, and direct investments which are managed by our in-house asset services group. Our funds include investment vehicles focused primarily on real estate, private equity, and debt facilities. Additional information can be found at Caliberco.com and CaliberFunds.co.

About Keppel REIT

Listed by way of an introduction on 28 April 2006, Keppel REIT is one of Asia's leading real estate investment trusts with a portfolio of prime commercial assets in Asia Pacific's key business districts. Keppel REIT's objective is to generate stable income and sustainable long-term total return for its Unitholders by owning and investing in a portfolio of quality income-producing commercial real estate and real estate-related assets in Asia Pacific. Keppel REIT has a portfolio value of over $9.0 billion, comprising properties in Singapore; the key Australian cities of Sydney, Melbourne and Perth; Seoul, South Korea; as well as Tokyo, Japan. Keppel REIT is managed by Keppel REIT Management Limited and sponsored by Keppel, a global asset manager and operator with strong expertise in sustainability-related solutions spanning the areas of infrastructure, real estate and connectivity.

