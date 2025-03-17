Contrasting Mexico Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:MXE) and VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH)

Mexico Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:MXE – Get Free Report) and VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Mexico Equity & Income Fund and VanEck Biotech ETF’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mexico Equity & Income Fund N/A N/A N/A VanEck Biotech ETF N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

32.0% of VanEck Biotech ETF shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.1% of Mexico Equity & Income Fund shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mexico Equity & Income Fund 0 0 0 0 0.00 VanEck Biotech ETF 0 7 3 0 2.67

This is a summary of recent ratings for Mexico Equity & Income Fund and VanEck Biotech ETF, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

VanEck Biotech ETF has a consensus target price of $162.66, indicating a potential upside of 0.00%. Given VanEck Biotech ETF’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe VanEck Biotech ETF is more favorable than Mexico Equity & Income Fund.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Mexico Equity & Income Fund and VanEck Biotech ETF”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mexico Equity & Income Fund -$6.05 million -6.41 N/A N/A N/A VanEck Biotech ETF N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Mexico Equity & Income Fund has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VanEck Biotech ETF has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Mexico Equity & Income Fund pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. VanEck Biotech ETF pays an annual dividend of $1.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%.

Summary

VanEck Biotech ETF beats Mexico Equity & Income Fund on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mexico Equity & Income Fund

Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Pichardo Asset Management, S.A. de C.V. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of Mexico. It also invests some portion in the convertible securities. The fund invests in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Mexbol and MSCI Mexico Index. Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. was formed on May 24, 1990 and is domiciled in the United States.

About VanEck Biotech ETF

The BIOTECH HOLDING COMPANY DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS or HOLDRS TRUST was formed under the depositary trust agreement, among The Bank of New York, as trustee, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, other depositors and the owners of the Biotech HOLDRS. The trust currently holds shares of common stock or American depositary shares issued by a group of companies that were, at the time of the initial offering, generally considered to be involved in various segments of thebiotechnology industry.

