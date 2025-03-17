Critical Comparison: Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) versus Invivyd (NASDAQ:IVVD)

Invivyd (NASDAQ:IVVD – Get Free Report) and Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

70.4% of Invivyd shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.2% of Adverum Biotechnologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.9% of Invivyd shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of Adverum Biotechnologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Invivyd and Adverum Biotechnologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Invivyd 0 0 4 1 3.20 Adverum Biotechnologies 0 1 5 0 2.83

Profitability

Invivyd presently has a consensus price target of $7.89, suggesting a potential upside of 880.18%. Adverum Biotechnologies has a consensus price target of $27.83, suggesting a potential upside of 503.76%. Given Invivyd’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Invivyd is more favorable than Adverum Biotechnologies.

This table compares Invivyd and Adverum Biotechnologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Invivyd N/A -155.33% -114.88% Adverum Biotechnologies N/A -65.14% -40.52%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Invivyd and Adverum Biotechnologies”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Invivyd $11.56 million 8.32 -$198.64 million ($1.96) -0.41 Adverum Biotechnologies $1.00 million 95.90 -$117.17 million ($5.99) -0.77

Adverum Biotechnologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Invivyd. Adverum Biotechnologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Invivyd, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Invivyd has a beta of 0.09, suggesting that its share price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Adverum Biotechnologies has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Invivyd beats Adverum Biotechnologies on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Invivyd

Invivyd, Inc., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases in the United States. The company developed INVYMAB, a platform that combines viral surveillance and predictive modeling with advanced antibody engineering. Its pipeline includes PEMGRADA (pemivibart) injection, a half-life extended investigational monoclonal antibody (mAb) for the prevention of COVID-19 in adults and adolescents; VYD2311, an mAb candidate which is in preclinical studies for the prevention or treatment for COVID-19; and adintrvimab, that is in phase 3 clinical trials for the prevention or treatment of COVID-19. The company also has discovery stage candidates for the prevention of seasonal influenza and COVID-19. It has a collaboration agreement with Adimab, LLC for the discovery and optimization of proprietary antibodies; and the Scripps Research Institute to perform research activities to identify vaccine candidates for the prevention, diagnosis or treatment of influenza or beta coronaviruses. The company was formerly known as Adagio Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Invivyd, Inc. in September 2022. Invivyd, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

About Adverum Biotechnologies

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc., a clinical-stage company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular diseases. Its lead product candidate is ixoberogene soroparvovec (ADVM-022), a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema which is in phase 2 clinical trials. The company is developing ADVM-062 (AAV.7m8-L-opsin), a novel gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of blue cone monochromacy via a single IVT injection. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. has license and collaboration agreements with University of California; GenSight Biologics; Lexeo Therapeutics; and Virovek, Inc. The company was formerly known as Avalanche Biotechnologies, Inc. and changed its name to Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. in May 2016. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

