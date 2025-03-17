Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) Given New $108.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) had its price target raised by Citigroup from $106.00 to $108.00 in a research note published on Friday,Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Crown Castle from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Crown Castle from $116.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upgraded Crown Castle from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $117.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $102.00 to $99.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.12.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

Shares of CCI opened at $103.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.00 and a 200-day moving average of $101.32. The company has a market cap of $44.85 billion, a PE ratio of 36.59 and a beta of 0.89. Crown Castle has a one year low of $84.20 and a one year high of $120.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 221.99%.

Institutional Trading of Crown Castle

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Crown Castle during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Crown Castle during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its position in Crown Castle by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

