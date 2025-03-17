Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) Upgraded at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $122.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior target price of $128.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Crown Castle from $128.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. JMP Securities began coverage on Crown Castle in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Crown Castle from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.12.

NYSE CCI opened at $103.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.59 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. Crown Castle has a 52 week low of $84.20 and a 52 week high of $120.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 221.99%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Crown Castle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $455,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 2.1% in the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the third quarter valued at $522,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the third quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Crown Castle by 10.0% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

